Tropics watch: National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves in Atlantic basin

After Tropical Storm Colin popped up as an unwelcome holiday surprise Saturday off the coast of the Carolinas, the tropics are now quiet.

No new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center . But as the weekend proved, conditions can change rapidly.

More Saharan dust is helping to prevent tropical activity.

The Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including two in the Caribbean.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Bonnie has grown into a major Category 3 storm, with 115-mph winds. It's the first major hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

Bonnie was a tropical storm before leaving the Caribbean, crossing Central America and returning the favor from early in the hurricane season when Hurricane Agatha moved east from the Pacific into the Atlantic basin.

That storm crossed Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, leaving behind torrential rain, before strengthening into Tropical Storm Alex in the Atlantic.

"There have been close to 20 officially recognized crossover storms — meaning they tracked in both the Eastern Pacific and the Atlantic basins. Another 20 or so storms may have crossed over but were never officially recognized as such," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell said.

The next name for this hurricane season will be Danielle.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. July 5:

What's out there and where are they?

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is located south-southwest of Cape Verde. It's moving to the west.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean west of Grenada. It's also moving to the west.

Tropical wave 3: A third tropical wave is located in the western Caribbean off the coast of Honduras. It's moving to the west.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical wave 1: No information is available at this time for this system.

Tropical wave 2: Seas have increased to 8 to 11 feet in the southwestern Caribbean. The wave is forecast to cross the Gulf of Honduras early today, then move into the Yucatan Peninsula today through tonight.

Behind the wave, strong winds and high seas will move across the western Caribbean waters through midday today then gradually diminish into mid-week.

Tropical wave 3: The next tropical wave will move across the eastern Caribbean today and across the central Caribbean Wednesday and Thursday. Winds and seas will increase again Thursday over the south-central Caribbean as high pressure builds north of the area following the wave.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

The next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

