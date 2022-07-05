Union High School football preview
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A new era is on the horizon as Kim Niedbala takes over as the head football coach at Union Area High School. Niedbala takes over for Stacy Robinson, who held the position since 1997 and left to lead New Castle’s football program this season.
Niedbala, son of longtime Western Beaver coach Rich Niedbala, served as the defensive coordinator on Mount Lebanon’s state title team this past season.
“The reception has been great,” said Niedbala. “Kids are kids no matter where you are coaching. You’re going to get out of them what you put into them.”
The former All-American safety at Clarion seeks to get this Union program back to the playoffs, a place where it hasn’t been since 2017.
“My expectations are to be competitive in the conference,” said Niedbala. “We’re counting on everyone on the roster to have a pivotal role as we go into the 2022 season.”
The Scotties begin the 2022 campaign on Friday, August 26 at Mohawk.
Union Area Scotties
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Kim Niedbala, 1st season
2021 Record: 4-6 (2-5), T-6th in Big Seven Conference
Last 5 Years: 44.5% (22-27)
Home Field: Socs Russos Stadium
League: WPIAL’s Big Seven Conference (A)
Basic Offense: 2-Back I-Formation
Basic Defense: 4-3
Returning Starters
Offense: 4
Defense : 4
2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 21.4
Scoring Defense: 19.7
2021 Results
Scotties 16 Shenango 6
Burgettstown 12 Scotties 8
Fort Cherry 26 Scotties 14
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 37 Scotties 36
Cornell 34 Scotties 22
Northgate 22 Scotties 16
Scotties 16 Rochester 0
Neshannock 40 Scotties 6
Scotties 39 Ellwood City 0
Scotties 41 Mohawk 20
2021 Big Seven Conference (A)
Cornell – 6-1 (9-3)
Rochester – 5-2 (9-3)
Our Lady of Sacred Heart – 4-3 (9-4)
Burgettstown – 3-4 (5-5)
Fort Cherry – 3-4 (5-5)
Shenango – 3-4 (4-7)
Union – 2-5 (4-6)
Northgate – 2-5 (3-7)
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 – at Mohawk
Sept. 2 – Ellwood City
Sept. 9 – at Cornell
Sept. 16 – at Shenango
Sept. 23 – Laurel
Sept. 30 – Springdale
Oct. 7 – at Rochester
Oct. 14 – Northgate
Oct. 21 – at South Side
Oct. 28 – Summit Academy
