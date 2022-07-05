Union High School football preview

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A new era is on the horizon as Kim Niedbala takes over as the head football coach at Union Area High School. Niedbala takes over for Stacy Robinson, who held the position since 1997 and left to lead New Castle’s football program this season.

Niedbala, son of longtime Western Beaver coach Rich Niedbala, served as the defensive coordinator on Mount Lebanon’s state title team this past season.

“The reception has been great,” said Niedbala. “Kids are kids no matter where you are coaching. You’re going to get out of them what you put into them.”

The former All-American safety at Clarion seeks to get this Union program back to the playoffs, a place where it hasn’t been since 2017.

“My expectations are to be competitive in the conference,” said Niedbala. “We’re counting on everyone on the roster to have a pivotal role as we go into the 2022 season.”

The Scotties begin the 2022 campaign on Friday, August 26 at Mohawk.

Union Area Scotties

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Kim Niedbala, 1st season

2021 Record: 4-6 (2-5), T-6th in Big Seven Conference

Last 5 Years: 44.5% (22-27)

Home Field: Socs Russos Stadium

League: WPIAL’s Big Seven Conference (A)

Basic Offense: 2-Back I-Formation

Basic Defense: 4-3

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense : 4

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 21.4

Scoring Defense: 19.7

2021 Results

Scotties 16 Shenango 6

Burgettstown 12 Scotties 8

Fort Cherry 26 Scotties 14

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 37 Scotties 36

Cornell 34 Scotties 22

Northgate 22 Scotties 16

Scotties 16 Rochester 0

Neshannock 40 Scotties 6

Scotties 39 Ellwood City 0

Scotties 41 Mohawk 20

2021 Big Seven Conference (A)

Cornell – 6-1 (9-3)

Rochester – 5-2 (9-3)

Our Lady of Sacred Heart – 4-3 (9-4)

Burgettstown – 3-4 (5-5)

Fort Cherry – 3-4 (5-5)

Shenango – 3-4 (4-7)

Union – 2-5 (4-6)

Northgate – 2-5 (3-7)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26 – at Mohawk

Sept. 2 – Ellwood City

Sept. 9 – at Cornell

Sept. 16 – at Shenango

Sept. 23 – Laurel

Sept. 30 – Springdale

Oct. 7 – at Rochester

Oct. 14 – Northgate

Oct. 21 – at South Side

Oct. 28 – Summit Academy

