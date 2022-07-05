ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fire department works to free people involved in crash

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a serious wreck under the Woodmen and...

www.fox21news.com

KKTV

Child hit by U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after she was hit by a U-Haul truck in a parking lot. The crash was reported to police at about 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln. at an apartment complex. The neighborhood is just northeast of Palmer Park off of N. Academy Boulevard. Officers at the scene told 11 News the child is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Dog dies in Colorado Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single resident structure fire on July 6, 2022. CSFD says that the small fire was found and extinguished but, there is still damage to the house. A passerby was evaluated and released for minor smoke inhalation. One...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcycle fatality on Woodmen identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The driver of a motorcycle who was killed in a crash on June 24 in Colorado Springs ahs been identified. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, members of the Falcon Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO

Deadly crash at Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-vehicle crash left one dead on July 1, 2022. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Sand Creek Division responded to the intersection of Powers Blvd and Aeroplaza Dr. A Mazda and a Ford truck hit at the intersection on the morning of July 1, 2022....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Deadly single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle ran through a fence and a shed after driving off the right side of the road. On June 27, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to 7575 Hickorywood drive. They were responding to a single-vehicle traffic accident. According to CSPD, the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting Wednesday evening. At about 4:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office stated some roads were closed in the area of B Street and Venetucci Boulevard for the investigation. The area is just south of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Five Pueblo Police officers on leave following three officer-involved shootings in four days

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a string of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo, 13 Investigates has learned that five officers with the Pueblo Police Department are out on administrative leave. In the last week of June, Pueblo experienced three officer-involved shootings over four days. "It's something we all know could potentially happen," Pueblo Police Chief Chris The post Five Pueblo Police officers on leave following three officer-involved shootings in four days appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Man killed in late night shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was killed in an overnight shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in Colorado Springs. It happened at the El Morro Mobile Home Park, in the 3600 block of El Morro Road – that’s west of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Identity of motorcycle crash victim in Pueblo released

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 4, 2022, Pueblo police received a report about a motorcycle crash on the 2200 block of Hwy. 96. Pueblo police say that the rider, identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 25-year-old Dominic Andres Garcia, was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting a guardrail and was found 160 from where he was ejected.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

2 tubers rescued from Clear Creek during Highway 6 closure

Highway 6 was closed in Jefferson County for a river rescue on Tuesday afternoon. The highway was closed from Highway 58 to Tunnel 1.According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, four tubers went into the water around Tunnel One on Clear Creek heading eastbound. All were thrown from their tubes. The sheriff's office describes the tubers as young adults. Two were able to get out of the water. A third, a female, clung to a rock in the middle of the creek and was rescued. The fourth tuber, a male, was also thrown from his tube and was found unconscious floating downstream. He was rescued, first responders administered CPR and he was rushed to the hospital. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said an adult female was tubing on the creek in the same area when she died. The sheriff also reminded tubers that tubing is prohibited from Tunnel One to Highway 93 for safety reasons. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Trevon Green has “diminished mental capacities” and is in need of medication. He was last seen along Ross Lake Drive in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs at about 3 p.m. on July 4. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a photo of Green is at the top of this article.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than $40,000 worth of plywood was reportedly stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado. Now, detectives are looking for possible leads into the case. Tuesday, police received a call about a stolen trailer that was taken from a construction site, just after 7:30 a.m. Based on the The post More than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs woman killed after crashing through fence, shed

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, June 27 on Hickorywood Drive, east of Rangewood Drive and East Woodmen Roads. Colorado Springs Police say 32-year-old Jowanna Gamble was driving south on Havenwood Drive when she drove off the right side of the roadway, through a fence, then a shed, and finally into the backyard of a home on Hickorywood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Motorcycle driver killed in crash on Highway 96

PUEBLO, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Pueblo on July 4, according to police there. The Pueblo Police Department said its officers responded to the 2200 block of Highway 96 just before 7 p.m. on the report of a motorcycle crash. Officers said the...
PUEBLO, CO

