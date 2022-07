The Dubois County Humane Society is hosting a Treasure Hunt fundraiser to support the organization’s effort to help stray dogs and cats in Dubois County find homes. To take part in the treasure hunt, anyone 18 years of age and older can purchase tickets from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays at the Dubois County Humane Society at 426 Wernsing Road, Jasper. There is a drawing at 7:15 p.m. daily on Facebook live.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO