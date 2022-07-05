Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 5, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Rylie Kelley; Jason Boston; David A. Rust; Hector I. Rodriguez-Gonzalez; Kyle Pardue; Curtis W. Cooper; Jenna L. Young; Drew L. Bailey; Braden E. Hafling; Alexander K. O’Brien; William J. Schurfranz; Robert K. Knotts; Brittany D. Christian; Denise C. Marino-Ryan; Connor A. Ward; Bradly W. Decker; Kristen R. Elder Mitchell; Darinda L. Carver; Garrett R. Blevins; Felicia N. Sims; Ashley A. Huddleston; Joseph A. Wethington; Jacob L. Weatherholt; Christopher C. Kline; Amber M. Hartley; Chauncey S. Greer; Devon N. Kirkwood; Aaron R. Bowman; Kourtney J. Casebolt; Teresa M. McKinney; Ethan J. Harms; Kaylynn M. Thomas; Elisha B. Cannon; Katrina P. Vincent; Anthony M. Davis; Ian L. Hamm; Eric P. Burroughs; Trenton R. Bass; Gracie A. Rogers; Derek T. Kerstiens; Peter A. Gross; Sammie J. Kidd; David W. Byrd; Dennis S. Terry; Walter A. Stribling; Brian T. Bush; Clint J. Hendley; Jackson C. Vize; Blanco Q. Yermins; Chantel M. Smith; Junrong Chen; Breanna L. Chester; Chase T. Stiles; Viktoriya Gossage; Garrett C. Helton.
Seatbelt Violation: Jack L. Offil; Michael J. Steckler; Joshua M. Biggs; Joseph J. Morrison; Jeffery A. Brown; Will J. Gress; Chanler A. Balsmeyer; Brice A. Kempf; Nestor Domenech; Ricky W. Hill, $25.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. New case numbers from the Green River District Health Department show a concerning trend. Weekly cases have jumped in Daviess County. In the Owensboro area, 44 new cases were reported on May 4. It’s been a steady climb since […]
Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
With the effort from both the Carmi Police Department and the White County Sheriff’s Department, a Grayville man has been arrested on warrants from Jefferson and Vanderburgh County Indiana. On Friday July 2nd, 61 year old William M Weccele of 410 N State Street, was arrested at 1310 Stewart Street on the outstanding warrants. The Jefferson County warrant was for Failure to Appear on a charge of Driving While License Revoked. Bond was set at $1500 cash. The Vanderburgh County warrant was for a Probation Violation on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass. No bond was attached to this warrant. Weccele is being transferred to Jefferson County.
The Estate of Tommy L. Foster, by Myron Foster (executor), to Myron Foster. Pt. NE NE s23, t1s, r4w, 1.89 acre; Pt. NE NE s23, t1s, r4w, 0.11 acre. Terry J. and Sandra E. Brockman to Rodolfo Ivan Ayala Onate. Pt. NW NW s28, t3s, r4w, 0.27 acre, Ferdinand. Mara...
An Owensboro homeowner can now officially claim the title of "Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood" Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance bestowed the title and a $500 gift certificate to Integrity Nursery and Outdoor Living to Joe McBride. McBride's lawn in the Old Owensboro Neighborhood beat nine other lawns throughout the city on...
Justin Lawrence Ambs, 33, of Santa Claus, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. Justin was born on October 2, 1988 in Washington. A 2007 graduate of South Spencer High School, Justin enjoyed gaming, reading, electronics, 4-wheeling, computers, and walking. Justin is...
Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
40-year-old Michael Gains of Elnora was arrested Tuesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Intimidation, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 30-year-old Kyle Buchanan of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County...
A Princeton City Council member is accused of preparing legal documents without the proper authority. 14 News says Sheri Greene used resources from the Gibson County Assessor’s Office to prepare property deeds for family and friends. Greene currently sits on the district 4 seat for the Princeton City Council...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though summer is in full swing, a popular Knox County park has had to close down their cabins for the last two weeks. A damaged underground power line has left Wabash Trails' cabins, campground and shelter houses without power. At the peak of camping season,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Nicole Lorey was 34 years old when she passed away in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She had no life insurance, so a coroner recommended her family use Lankford Family Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. According to a lawsuit filed on July 5, Nicole’s family had her remains transported to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound roadway near Hamburg by Exit 7 and State Road 60. It happened in an area where drivers merge from the far left lane because of construction as motorists approach the exit, ISP said.
When I first saw that a new gas station and convenience store is opening in Newburgh, I just sort of skimmed over the news but then I saw that it will include a place called Taco Tiendra and I was intrigued. When I learned that it was going to taste a lot like home, I got excited!
This week is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot is climbing and now is the time to buy in and win big. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT. The winner will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, July 11. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Gibson County employee could be in trouble with the law. Sheri Greene is an employee of the Gibson County Assessor’s Office. According to a probable cause affidavit, Greene used her computer in the Assessor’s Office to access documents in the Recorder’s Office. She then allegedly used the documents to prepare […]
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton, Indiana, council member is accused of preparing legal documents without the authority to do so. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sheri Greene used the resources of the Gibson County Assessor's Office to prepare property deeds for friends and family. Greene is an...
There were some tense moments at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center Tuesday morning after an incident involving a medical helicopter. Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00, a small fire broke out on an Air Methods medical helicopter as it sat on the helipad waiting to airlift a patient. The Leitchfield...
