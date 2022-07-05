Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 5, 2022

With the effort from both the Carmi Police Department and the White County Sheriff’s Department, a Grayville man has been arrested on warrants from Jefferson and Vanderburgh County Indiana. On Friday July 2nd, 61 year old William M Weccele of 410 N State Street, was arrested at 1310 Stewart Street on the outstanding warrants. The Jefferson County warrant was for Failure to Appear on a charge of Driving While License Revoked. Bond was set at $1500 cash. The Vanderburgh County warrant was for a Probation Violation on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass. No bond was attached to this warrant. Weccele is being transferred to Jefferson County.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO