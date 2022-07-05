ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Race for final NASCAR Playoff spots to begin at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
 2 days ago

NASCAR heads to Atlanta this weekend for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and after a thrilling race earlier in the season, Atlanta Motor Speedway is front and center once more as the regular season heads towards its final 8 races before the playoffs.

Atlanta Motor Speedway General Manager Brandon Hutchinson chats about the tight playoff race and the limited spots remaining in the small playoff field.

"There's 13 drivers locked in and only 16 playoff spots, so they'll be vying real hard for a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway," says Hutchinson. "We increased the banking from 24 to 28 degrees, we had 46 lead changes amongst 20 different drivers," he says referring to the first NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier in the season.

The 13 drivers who have already clinched playoffs spots are Chase Elliot, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, and Austin Cindric.

To hear the entire interview with Atlanta Motor Speedway GM Brandon Hutchinson, click here .

