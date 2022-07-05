ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police continue search for suspect who shot police officers during 4th of July festivities in Philadelphia

 2 days ago

Police are continuing their search for the suspect or...

CBS Philly

Man Shot At Least 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting overnight has left a man fighting for his life. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday at 6th and Somerset Streets in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was shot at least six times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two men fatally shot in Germantown double shooting, authorities say

GERMANTOWN - Two men, who were shot multiple times in Germantown, have died, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon around 2:46 p.m. on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. Police were called to the scene and found a 27-year-old man, identified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DA: Officials investigating death of a prisoner at Yeadon police station

YEADON, Pa. - Officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a prisoner who died while in police custody Tuesday. The death happened inside the Yeadon Police Department sometime during the afternoon, according to officials. The Delaware County District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 that the investigation is still...
YEADON, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Found Shot In LA Fitness Parking Lot In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was found in the parking lot of the LA Fitness at Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road suffering from a gunshot wound to his back around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., according to police. Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, and say they are speaking with someone from the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Philly

Upper Darby Police Searching For Teen Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old While Making Music Video

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o...
UPPER DARBY, PA

