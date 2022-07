While both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are heading toward free agency after the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have yet to discuss extensions for either player. "We have time to do those things," Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area). "There's no rush on all that. I'm sure there will be some discussions this summer. But we haven't talked to them."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO