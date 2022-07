Photo credit Getty

Hot and humid weather in the month of July is nothing new, but we are going to have dangerous heat that continues to ramp up over the next few days. Heat Advisories are in place for many of our central and eastern Kansas counties through Wednesday.

KSN News reports with ample moisture and humidity, our feels like temperatures in these spots could reach as high as 110 degrees. Avoid the peak heating hours of the afternoon, from noon to 5 PM.