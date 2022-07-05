Man dead after drowning at Upstate Lake on the 4th

The Oconee County Coroner's Office and the SCDNR are investigating the drowning of a Greenville man on Lake Keowee late Monday afternoon. Several people at the Stamp Creek landing managed to rescue the man from the water just after 5 PM.

However, Coroner Karl Addis says, he died about ninety minutes later at Prisma-Oconee Memorial. His identity is being withheld for now. The Coroner's Report lists the man's cause of death is listed as "complications of drowning."