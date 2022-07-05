ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man dead after drowning at Upstate Lake on the 4th

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSjkd_0gVArtm800

The Oconee County Coroner's Office and the SCDNR are investigating the drowning of a Greenville man on Lake Keowee late Monday afternoon. Several people at the Stamp Creek landing managed to rescue the man from the water just after 5 PM.

However, Coroner Karl Addis says, he died about ninety minutes later at Prisma-Oconee Memorial. His identity is being withheld for now. The Coroner's Report lists the man's cause of death is listed as "complications of drowning."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Body of deceased male found floating in river on Fourth of July

Emergency responders rappel down embankment to retrieve body. TRYON––On Monday around noon, Saluda Fire and Rescue and Tryon Fire Department were dispatched to a section of the North Pacolet River in Tryon along US 176, within a hundred yards of the Twin Bridges area. The section of the...
TRYON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Oconee County, SC
Accidents
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, SC
Accidents
WYFF4.com

12 year-old boy missing after falling into Upstate river, sheriff says

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon and never resurfaced, said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. According to Lewis, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and dozens of first responders began searching the Saluda River in the...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner closes investigation after blood found in shredding machine

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are closing their investigation regarding the Duncan Alexander Burrell - Gordon missing persons case after blood was found in a shredding machine. Gordon’s family said he was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 at the Industrial Recovery...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Lake Keowee#Accident#Prisma Oconee Memorial
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning. Troopers said the driver of an Acura ran off the road on Highway 25 near Matrix Parkway around 4 a.m. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned. Troopers said the driver passed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Motorcyclist's death now ruled a homicide

The death of a motorcyclist in a mid-May Greenville crash has since been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Gunnar Cole Adair died following a collision between himself on a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen and a Ford Mustang.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Officials say man who drowned had helped rescue a struggling swimmer

Investigators say, the Greenville man who died after being pulled from the water at Lake Keowee Monday, had helped another person in distress moments earlier. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says, 38 year old Micheal Criswell was a non-swimmer. He was wading with some friends on a Fourth of July outing at Stamps Creek Landing near Seneca, when someone else started struggling in the water nearby. Criswell rushed to help, pushing the frightened swimmer to safety.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in 2-car crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner has identified the victim in a deadly 2-car crash. Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Reyes Andrade Bangeas Alberto, 47, of Greenville died in the crash early Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. They...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville man arrested after woman found in abandoned home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday after a woman’s body was found in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department charged Ricky Dick McCullough, 63, of Greenville, with the murder of Susan Elaine Donald, 69, of Greenville. He is also being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police said McCullough […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy