Mount Airy, NC

Historic Main Oak Building collapses

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebris removal being done by hand Wednesday morning. After doing some of the demo and removal by hand, the heavy equipment is seen back in use Wednesday morning. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News) The D.H. Griffin crew was taking a short break around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening from...

www.mtairynews.com

WXII 12

Mount Airy's Main Oak building in downtown partially collapses

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The historic Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy has partially collapsed. Emergency crews received a report of bricks falling from the building around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When Mount Airy police and fire crews arrived on scene, the building then partially collapsed around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
