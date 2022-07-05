Historic Main Oak Building collapses

Edna Mae Toler Mounts, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 1939, to the late William and Letha Toler. Mrs. Mounts was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Norman, Angela and Scott Hanks; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Michael and Suzanne Mounts, Anthony “Tony” Mounts and Susan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanks, Eric Hanks, Jessica Mae Mounts, Yvonne Hodges, Nicole Norman; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews extended family, includes Stephanie, Bethani, Jason, Leslie. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mounts was preceded in death by her husband, French Charles Mounts; a son-in-law, Steven Norman; a sister, Nora Roberts, and brothers, Isaac, Noah, Roy, and Verlin Toler. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at the Family Cemetery in Branchland, West Virginia. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Mildred Baptist Church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Mounts family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO