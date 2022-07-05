6 dead in mass shooting in Chicago suburb, person of interest captured

In yet another horrifying display of Fourth of July gun violence, 8 people have been hospitalized after a shooting in a Minneapolis park. Several are in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, authorities say. Locals decided to plan their own Fourth of July celebration after theirs was canceled due to staffing and construction issues, KARE 11 reported. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. after police responded to reports that shots were fired, the Minneapolis Park Police Department told USA Today. One witness said the group was watching fireworks when the shooting happened. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees,” Kaayla Laanaee told CBS Minnesota. “I was just ducking by the lake.” Police haven’t identified a suspect as of Tuesday morning. Several videos also show people launching fireworks off of their cars while driving through downtown Minneapolis toward buildings and homes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO