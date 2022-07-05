ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

6 dead in mass shooting in Chicago suburb, person of interest captured

By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
 2 days ago
The Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, is the location of the most recent mass shooting in the United States. The city of Highland Park was in the midst of holding its annual Fourth of July parade when gunshots were heard as the parade began moving forward. Children and adults were...

The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
The Independent

Father of two-year-old boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting died using body to shield his son

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
TheDailyBeast

8 Hospitalized in Minneapolis After Yet Another July 4 Shooting

In yet another horrifying display of Fourth of July gun violence, 8 people have been hospitalized after a shooting in a Minneapolis park. Several are in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, authorities say. Locals decided to plan their own Fourth of July celebration after theirs was canceled due to staffing and construction issues, KARE 11 reported. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. after police responded to reports that shots were fired, the Minneapolis Park Police Department told USA Today. One witness said the group was watching fireworks when the shooting happened. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees,” Kaayla Laanaee told CBS Minnesota. “I was just ducking by the lake.” Police haven’t identified a suspect as of Tuesday morning. Several videos also show people launching fireworks off of their cars while driving through downtown Minneapolis toward buildings and homes.
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UPI News

Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting

July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the slain officer to...
Daily Beast

Dad: Parade Suspect Talked About Mass Shooting Night Before Attack

The night before Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly carried out his premeditated attack at a Fourth of July Parade—where he is accused of murdering seven people and injuring dozens more—the 21-year-old mocked another mass shooter for his grisly attack, his father revealed. In a Wednesday interview...
The Independent

Trump-backed Illinois candidate says ‘let’s move on’ just hours after parade shooting

Hours after a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Illinois left six people dead and dozens of others injured, state senator Darren Bailey asked Americans to move on and celebrate.The Republican lawmaker said in a statement: “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation,” reported The Daily Beast.“We have got to get corruption and evil out of our government.”Mr Bailey is being backed by former president Donald Trump in the race for Illinois governor.Mr Bailey who was speaking on a Facebook live from Skokie, a village around 20 minutes from Highland Park where the shooting...
