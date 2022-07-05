ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Two solo shows upstairs at BRAF

By June Rose
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Art Gallery: ‘Surroundings’ opens July 16

It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wet felting workshops at Ocean Point Inn

Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Come to BRLT’s community event July 16

Boothbay Region Land Trust will be holding a free and fun community family event on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Point Farm, Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Activities will include a bouncy house, alpacas (from 10 to noon), sun print activity table, lawn games, Maine Stone Workers Guild demonstration, scavenger hunt, a raffle and more.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Robert Mitchell’s 2023 calendar: a study in beauty and tranquility

Anyone who longs for the peace and joy gazing at water can bring will appreciate Robert Mitchell’s “Around Boothbay Harbor 2023” calendar. Nearly every page offers a water view, from roiling waves to a quiet pond; and each is interesting and beautiful enough to be savored for a full month. What’s most striking is how Mitchell perfectly captures the sense of each season.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Boothbay, ME
State
Missouri State
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Entertainment
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Home and Garden Tour July 15

Home and Garden tour tickets still available. On Friday, July 15, join us for the ever popular Boothbay Region Garden Club Home and Garden tour. Discover a charming 19th century home with beautiful period garden and other outstanding coastal properties. Pick up your $30 tour ticket at the Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Café Sci and open house return to Bigelow Laboratory

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay recently announced that it will again open its doors for two popular, free events this summer! Its series of Café Sci talks will be at the laboratory at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2, and its open house will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
94.3 WCYY

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

TOAST TO THE COAST- Linekin Bay Resort- July 13th 4-6PM

This July, MITA will be hosting THREE waterfront parties, all in different regions of the Maine coast. Come enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live music, and revelry all in support of MITA!. Single Ticket- $35. Two Tickets- $65. Stewardship Supporter Tickets. (two tickets plus a MITA tumbler!): $150. Super...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Art#Braf
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset says Happy birthday, America!

Wiscasset celebrated America’s 246th birthday in grand fashion Monday with a parade followed by a patriotic flag raising on the waterfront, and then capping off a beautiful day weather-wise with a planned fireworks display over the Sheepscot River. Parade participants began gathering on Churchill Street at 9:30 for their...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine authors, and the Maine literary tradition.
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
94.9 HOM

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Left Some Visitors Stunned

As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many returning visitors to the area were caught off-guard by another piece of financial inflation: the cost of parking.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
whdh.com

WATCH: Rare blue lobster caught in Maine

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) — A man documented on TikTok the moment he caught a blue lobster in Portland Harbor, Maine over the weekend. The man, Chris Green, can be seen holding the blue lobster as it squirms around. Experts say the chance of finding a blue lobster is estimated...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Paddle for a Purpose’ raises nearly $20,000

On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Clinton to hold a large 4th of July celebration

CLINTON — Clinton, Maine is going out with a big bang for this 4th of July. President Kevin Douglas of The Great American Celebration says he expects hundreds to show up for their 4th of July special starting Monday morning. During Sunday’s kickoff event previous American Idol contestant Colby...
House Digest

A $800K Lakefront Cabin In Maine Comes With Its Own Private Island

For those who long to lounge by the lakefront and listen to the gentle waves lap up against the dock as the serenity of nature surrounds you, we might just have the dream property for you. If you've spent your time visiting various lakeside Airbnb and want to make your move to the shores more permanent, then a lake house in central Maine could be perfect for you. Located on Cobbosseecontee Lake — one of Maine's largest lakes — there is an opportunity not only to buy a prime piece of lakeside property but just so happens to be an entire island that you could make into your private, nature-filled home.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy