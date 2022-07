After her tearful comeback on stage with her much-awaited Hyde Park concerts, Adele has finally spoken up about the resechduling of her Las Vegas Residency. Adele's Las Vegas Residency has been on the fence for a long time already. Since her emotional cancellation last January, the songstress has promised that the concerts in Sin City shall still take place this year - but to no avail, no dates has been announced yet.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO