Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 304

Joseph Blowseph
2d ago

I read yesterday that oil could rise to $380 a barrel. Now I hear it could drop into the $60’s. I don’t believe anyone at this point. I do know for sure if we get Biden out and replaced with Trump at the ballot box the price will go back to pre Biden days and all will be good. Keep the faith!

Chris Morris
2d ago

If oil collapses to $65 it will be because the price will have already risen to a point that it is not sustainable to sell it at the very high price. The bubble will pop and the price will fall. It won't be because Biden did anything to make it cheaper, but because Biden did everything to make it higher.

Tony Miller
2d ago

oil was going up before the invasion. so you democratic news media groups can leave the real blame out of your stories.

BBC

Petrol pricing is cause for concern, warns watchdog

Petrol and diesel pricing will be investigated by the UK's competition watchdog after it found "cause for concern in some parts" of the industry. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had discovered a sharp rise in prices once fuel had been processed by oil refineries. It also found...
rigzone.com

Oil Rises as Tight Market Offsets Recession Fears

Oil rose after a two-day decline as signs of tight physical markets outweighed concerns over a potential global slowdown. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rallied 4.3% to settle above $102 a barrel. Sparking fresh supply worries, Russia ordered a halt to a key Kazakh export terminal that had been expected to load 1.24 million barrels a day in July, according to a plan seen by Bloomberg. Separately, China is considering a $220 billion stimulus that could potentially bolster demand in the world’s biggest oil importer.
rigzone.com

Oil Continues to Fall on Recession Fears

Oil extended its drop for a second day as fears of a global slowdown outweighed continued supply disruptions and market tightness. West Texas Intermediate settled below $100 after trading in a $7 range on Wednesday. The two-day decline comes as concerns over an economic recession, as well as months of dwindling liquidity, undermine the idea of oil being used as a hedge against inflation. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse said the outlook for oil demand will likely see further downward revisions amid higher fuel prices.
rigzone.com

Oil Tumbles Amid Recession Fears

Oil posted its worst trading day in almost three months as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing a fundamentally tight supply market. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled below $100 on Tuesday after falling more than 8%, the most since March 9. Risk-off sentiment spread throughout markets on escalating concerns that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Oil prices have been prone to violent swings as traders fled to the exits after Russia invaded Ukraine, drying up liquidity. The latest plunge came as equities slid and the dollar surged. Citigroup Inc. said that crude could fall to $65 this year in the event of a recession.
rigzone.com

Norway Energy Strike to End

A strike by oil workers in Norway that threatened to have wider ramifications for Europe’s energy supply is heading for resolution after the government proposed a compulsory wage board to tackle the dispute. “The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances,” Norway’s Minister of...
International Business Times

Global Markets Steady But Recession Fears Remain

Tentative calm returned to global markets on Wednesday, with the euro steadying after dropping to a two-decade low and oil back above $100 a barrel following a near 10% plunge a day earlier. The single currency traded at $1.025, a fraction above its weakest level since late 2002 touched overnight...
AFP

US sees big job gains in June, fueling inflation wories

The US economy added far more jobs than expected in June and wages rose, according to government data released Friday which could fuel fears about accelerating inflation. Still, he said, "the jobs data support our view that talk of the economy being in recession right now is fanciful." hs/dw
Reuters

INSTANT VIEW: US June payrolls rise more than expected

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.
rigzone.com

TGS Brings Prediktor Under Its Ownership

TGS ASA, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has acquired Prediktor, a provider of asset management and real-time data management solutions to renewable and energy asset owners. Established in 1995, the company has carried out thousands of installations on mission-critical industrial and energy assets on all seven continents,...
rigzone.com

Three60 Energy Acquires Fraser Well Management

THREE60 Energy has strengthened its position as a strategic services partner with the acquisition of Fraser Well Management. — THREE60Energy has become only one of two companies able to undertake the role as outsourced duty holder (installation operator), pipeline operator and well operator across the asset life cycle, with the acquisition of Fraser Well Management.
Business Insider

Global stocks rise after Fed talks tough on inflation, as oil steadies after sliding thanks to recession fears

US stock futures pointed to gains at the open, after closing a volatile session higher Wednesday.Oil prices hovered around $100 a barrel amid demand concerns driven by fresh Chinese COVID-19 restrictions. Global stocks rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to tackling red-hot inflation, while oil prices steadied...
International Business Times

Investors Anxious About A Recession Look To U.S. Companies For Guidance

As U.S. companies open their books on the second quarter in the coming weeks, investors increasingly worried about a recession will be anxious to hear what executives say about how demand is holding up in the face of higher costs. Concerns over a possible recession have already driven a sharp...
rigzone.com

Shell Takes FID on Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant

Shell, through its units Shell Nederland and Shell Overseas Investments, has taken the final investment decision to build Holland Hydrogen I. Once operational in 2025, the project will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant. The 200 MW electrolyzer will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of...
rigzone.com

Crisis Averted on Norwegian Continental Shelf

A crisis was averted on the Norwegian continental shelf this week thanks to government intervention, a new market note from Rystad Energy Analyst Lu Ming Pang has pointed out. “Norway’s government intervened late on 5 July to resolve a strike led by the Lederne union that would have caused widespread disruption to several gas fields and pipelines, leading to a 56 percent drop in Norwegian gas exports if it was not averted,” Pang said in the note, which was sent to Rigzone.
US News and World Report

Analysis-U.S. Recession Fears Beckon Investors Back to Painful Treasuries Trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Growing worries about a potential recession in the United States are tempting some investors back into the Treasury market, despite bruising declines in U.S. government bonds throughout the first half of 2022. Surging U.S. inflation and rising interest rates have dulled the allure of Treasuries this...
rigzone.com

Summer Driving Season Off to a Slow Start

The U.S. summer driving season is off to a slow start, according to a new market note from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros. “While passenger road transportation has been rising seasonally since Memorial Day weekend in late May, the levels of activity have now slipped below last year consistently since June 2, Kayrros data show,” Kayrros stated in the note, which was sent to Rigzone recently.
rigzone.com

Shell Sees $1B Gain in Refining

While the rising cost of energy is strengthening the oil majors after several tough years, it risks a political backlash. — Shell Plc said soaring margins from fuel production may have added more than $1 billion to the earnings of its refining business last quarter, when gasoline prices broke records in several countries.
