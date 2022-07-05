ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Walks it off Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Alvarez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle Wednesday for Houston

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Settles for no-decision

Kelly pitched 6.1 innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision. Kelly held Arizona scoreless for four frames before giving up a pair of fifth-inning runs. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning and left the contest in line for the win, but the Giants stormed back after his departure to take the victory. Kelly racked up 15 swinging strikes in another effective performance that accounted for his third quality start over his past four outings. He leads the Diamondbacks with seven wins while posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB over 97.1 innings on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Homers in three-hit effort

Diaz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Diaz's playing time has predictably dropped off since Jeremy Pena (thumb) returned from the injured list. Tuesday saw Diaz hit his first homer and post his first three-hit game since June 3. The utility man is up to a .226/.276/.329 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles through 156 plate appearances. He should continue to see semi-regular playing time whenever the Astros' main infielders need a breather.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Pops long ball Tuesday

Pena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Pena tied the game at 4-4 with his fifth-inning blast. He's hit safely in seven of eight games since returning from the injured list due to a thumb injury, going 10-for-37 (.270) in that span. The rookie shortstop continues to look solid in a near-everyday role, slashing .276/.327/.482 with 12 homers, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases through 62 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers in Tuesday's win

Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Bregman reached the 10-homer mark for the year with his fifth-inning blast. The 28-year-old has a pair of three-hit efforts in his last seven games, going 9-for-27 (.333) in that span. The third baseman is up to a .244/.359/.417 slash line with 42 RBI, 43 runs scored and 17 doubles through 77 contests overall, while he's steadily trended up over the last three weeks or so.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy