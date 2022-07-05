ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' MJ Melendez: Goes yard twice in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Melendez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros. The rookie backstop...

www.cbssports.com

Fox News

Astros come back to walk-off Royals on Yordan Alvarez's home run

After falling behind early on, Houston chipped away at Kansas City's lead before one mighty swing by Yordan Alvarez completed the Astros' biggest comeback win of the season. Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and Houston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for its seventh straight victory.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sits out series finale

Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston. With MJ Melendez getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the Royals' designated hitter, Dozier will move to the bench while Vinnie Pasquantino picks up the start at first base. Dozier had been included in the lineup in each of Kansas City's previous three contests, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues. In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week. Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues...
MLB
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Missouri Sports
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Houston, TX
FOX Sports

Astros host the Royals, aim to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (29-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.58 ERA, .96 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Royals +222; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Settles for no-decision

Kelly pitched 6.1 innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision. Kelly held Arizona scoreless for four frames before giving up a pair of fifth-inning runs. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning and left the contest in line for the win, but the Giants stormed back after his departure to take the victory. Kelly racked up 15 swinging strikes in another effective performance that accounted for his third quality start over his past four outings. He leads the Diamondbacks with seven wins while posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB over 97.1 innings on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Homers in win

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gallo's solo blast came in the sixth inning to put the Yankees up 4-0. It was his 10th home run of the year. It has been a rough season for the outfielder as he is slashing just .167/.283/.338 on the season. He has six strikeouts in three appearances in July and nearly three times as many strikeouts as hits for the season. Perhaps Gallo is turning the corner after he went hitless in his final nine games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phil Maton
Jake Odorizzi
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Royals#Rbi
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo homer in win

Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh. Stanton launched a ninth inning solo shot to add to New York's lead. It was his second home run in his last four games and his 21st for the year. Stanton had gone hitless in his previous two games, but despite picking up a hit in Wednesday's outing, the slugger's batting average dropped by a point. Stanton has four strikeouts in five July games, but only three hits and is slashing just .143/.217/.429 so far this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Astros face the Royals with 2-1 series lead

Kansas City Royals (30-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-28, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-5, 7.27 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.03 ERA, .83 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -350, Royals +278; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Royals hit 3 HRs off Javier, end Astros' 8-game win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over Houston on Wednesday night, ending the Astros' major league-best eight-game winning streak. Javier (6-4) had allowed one hit in...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

