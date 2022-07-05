ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military And Cannabis: US Army Seeks To Use Hemp To Conceal Snipers From Enemies

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
The U.S. Army is constantly seeking ways to improve. One recent idea on how to enhance their operations concerns the ability to conceal snipers from enemies. And the Army is looking at the possibility of using hemp fiber to do this. Even though hemp was legalized under federal law...

#Us Army#Hemp Fiber#Industrial Hemp#Natural Fiber#The U S Army#Cbd#The Igs Jute
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

