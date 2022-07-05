Texas home prices still rising against headwinds

The former site of the Ambassador Hotel — one of Dallas’ most historic landmarks — has been sold to make way for a new apartment project. The more than century-old former hotel on South Ervay Street was empty when Jim Lake Companies bought the building in 2015 with plans to turn it into apartments. The developer was working out details of the project when a late-night fire burned down the building in 2019. The Dallas-based real estate developer had been planning to rebuild on the vacant lot on South Ervay Street, but has instead opted to sell the landmark site to Austin apartment builder OHT Partners, according to the Dallas Morning News.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO