Texas home prices still rising against headwinds

By TRD Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising mortgage rates and lower demand have cooled off home price gains in...

Texas’ second-oldest restaurant hits the market

A year after celebrating its 100th anniversary, Texas’ second-oldest restaurant is on the market. The Old Spanish Trail restaurant, colloquially known as O.S.T., opened in 1921 in Bandera, a Texas Hill Country town about an hour outside San Antonio that bills itself as the “Cowboy Capital of the World.” The owner is looking to lasso $3.25 million from its sale.
TEXAS STATE
Buffett’s Grandscape getting new rental project

North Texas’ biggest apartment builder is set to deliver a rental project to the Grandscape development in Denton County. Irving-based developer JPI has purchased a site in the Grandscape development with plans to build a 319-unit apartment complex, senior vice president Miller Sylvan told the Dallas Morning News. Developed...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Dallas booked the largest hotel occupancy increase in the U.S.

Dallas hotel occupancy has already bounced back above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report from data firm STR, with the highest hotel occupancy increase in the U.S. measured against 2019. The report found that Dallas saw an increase of 5.8 percent in the week of June 19 through June...
DALLAS, TX
Historic Dallas hotel set for new apartment complex

The former site of the Ambassador Hotel — one of Dallas’ most historic landmarks — has been sold to make way for a new apartment project. The more than century-old former hotel on South Ervay Street was empty when Jim Lake Companies bought the building in 2015 with plans to turn it into apartments. The developer was working out details of the project when a late-night fire burned down the building in 2019. The Dallas-based real estate developer had been planning to rebuild on the vacant lot on South Ervay Street, but has instead opted to sell the landmark site to Austin apartment builder OHT Partners, according to the Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
Natural disasters not disastrous for California resi market: FEMA report

In November 2018 the Woolsey Fire ignited on a research property in the Santa Susana Mountains, near the border between Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Pushed south by the Santa Ana winds, it went on to burn nearly 100,000 acres, kill three people and cause more than $6 billion in property damage. Much of the harm was concentrated in Malibu, where the entire city was put under an evacuation order and hundreds of houses — even close to the Pacific — were destroyed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Frisco approves zoning changes for massive development

A slate of six zoning amendments approved by the Frisco City Council Planning and Zoning Commission will allow for the development of the 2,500-acre Fields property in Frisco, Texas. The property, located on the northeast and northwest corners of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway and the southwest corner of...
FRISCO, TX
Blumenfeld to “de-mall” failing Long Island property

The sun hasn’t set on the Sun Vet Mall just yet. Blumenfeld Development Group signed a 99-year ground lease for the hapless Holbrook retail property, the Long Island Business News reported. The lease was signed with an affiliate of Marvin Lindner’s estate, which owns the mall at 5801 Sunrise Highway. Terms were not disclosed.
HOLBROOK, NY
How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to the rich and famous

It’s midsummer in Southern California — boom time for local real estate agents who serve celebrities, Saudi royals, off-season sports stars and others in the short-term, tall-order luxury rental niche. It’s a slice of business that carries the reputation of being a big moneymaker and a source of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them

When New York’s rent relief program launched early last summer, landlords saw a light at the end of the tunnel. For owners June and Lance Margolin, it had been eight months since they’d received a payment from the tenant renting an apartment in their Long Island home. The...
