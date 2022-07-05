ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge With Gold And Get Rewarded?

By Nick Thomas
Want exposure to gold as a hedge against inflation and receive monthly dividends at the same time?

As inflation reaches extremes globally — the rate is estimated at 6.8% for 2022 in the United States — gold has seemingly become an even more attractive hedge asset. And some mining companies, including one example focused on Nevada, will also pay you a dividend as a shareholder.

Colorado Springs-based Fortitude Gold Corporation FTCO reports mining its 9,000-acre Isabella Pearl project within the established Walker Lane Mineral Belt in Nevada. The company has four other projects under development in the region.

Bites By The Numbers:

  • 9,875 gold ounces produced at the Isabella Pearl project in the first quarter of 2022
  • $2.6 million net income for the quarter or $0.11 per share
  • $36.3 million in cash and cash equivalents held at end of the quarter
  • Dividend of $0.04 per share paid monthly, or $0.48 a share annually, currently a yield of over 7.5%
  • 40,000 gold ounces in total are targeted for 2022 mining

Disciplined management of the company’s projects is expected to lower future costs and improve cash flow, the company said at the time it released first-quarter results in May.

“This approach should enable us to build our second mine without shareholder dilution, add to mine life longevity, continue to explore our portfolio of properties, pay taxes as a profitable company and distribute substantial dividends to shareholders with an attractive industry-leading yield,” President and CEO Jason Reid, said at the time.

Fortitude has described Nevada as the world’s premier mining jurisdiction with both junior companies and mature mining giants digging for gold in the state. Bigger companies active in the state include Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD and Newmont Corp. NEM which have a joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Peter Olexa on Unsplash

