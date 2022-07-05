More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Occidental Petroleum

The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 9,887,040 shares at an average price of $58.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $582.45 million.

OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 9,887,040 shares at an average price of $58.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $582.45 million. What’s Happening: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 794,389 shares of the company's stock at an average price of $55.39 per share for a total of approximately $44 million.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 794,389 shares of the company's stock at an average price of $55.39 per share for a total of approximately $44 million. What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

NIKE

The Trade: NIKE, Inc. NKE Director John Rogers Jr acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $102.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.03 million.

NKE Director John Rogers Jr acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $102.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.03 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What NIKE Does: Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Keurig Dr Pepper