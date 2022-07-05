ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Time Paris Hilton Tried To Use In-N-Out To Get Out Of Trouble

By Gabriela Izquierdo
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fast food can be a lifesaver at the end of a night out. After partying hard, nothing hits the spot more than a greasy burger and fries. But a drive-thru meal is never an excuse to drive under the influence. And in 2006, reality TV queen Paris Hilton apparently placed a...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Is This a Photo of Paris Hilton in 2004, or 2022?

I am just so happy that Paris Hilton is back in our lives, and I’m even happier that she’s bringing her most iconic outfit back with her. That’s right, bitches. The velour tracksuit made its triumphant return outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on the one and only Hilton—arguably the originator of athleisure as a fashion trend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

In Bobby Flay's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Real Reason Annie Paul Won Silos Baking Competition, According To Zoë François - Exclusive

Summer is the seasonal hub for delicious recipes, as salads, fresh fruit, and all things seafood come to the forefront of restaurant menus — although some would argue that the best part about summer is the treats. There's ice cream, fruity pastries, popsicles, and cold cocktails by the pool, to name a few. Annie Paul, winner of Netflix's special, "Silos Baking Competition," knows all about summer baking, as she took home the $25,000 prize with her Summer Berry Bars. Along with some cash, Paul earned a spot in Joanna and Chip Gaines' Silos Bakery Co. in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

24 Ice Cream Hacks You Should Try This Summer

If you love ice cream, you're not alone. According to the IDFA, the United States economy scoops up some $13.1 billion each year from the country's ice cream lovers. And the top flavors? You better believe we're playing nothing but the hits: Per a YouGovAmerica poll conducted in 2020, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry take the gold, silver, and bronze.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out#Get Out#Alcohol#Fast Food#Mercedes Benz#Breathalyzer#The Associated Press#Kiis Fm
Mashed

The Stranger Things Star With The Most Unusual Pizza Order

While celebrities aren't really "just like us," they still gotta eat! Everyone has a favorite afternoon treat to help them push through the last few hours of the day, whether it's an afternoon cup of coffee or a bag of peanut M&Ms. Movie stars are the same way. While Padma Lakshmi loves snacking on green apples with peanut butter, Lana Condor can't resist canned oysters and crackers (via E! News).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

34% Of Americans Prefer This Cheese Brand Over Kraft In New Survey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheese quesadillas, oh my! Humans may have started eating cheese about 7,500 years ago, but the flavorful dairy product has been adding joy to our meals for as long as most of us can remember. As lovers of all things cheesy, many Americans know the importance of buying a solid cheese brand. According to Refinery 29, the U.S. puts away around 35 pounds of cheese per person every year. While the country is clearly all aboard the cheese train, which company stands to benefit most from this delicious demand?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Don't Be Fooled By Subway's Latest Menu Change

Ordering food at Subway is like creating your sandwich from scratch without touching it until it is time to eat. For those who like to control what and how they eat down to a fine point, this is fantastic, but for those who just want to have a sandwich, it may be arduous.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

How Long Does Alcohol Last After You Open The Bottle?

Feeling a little thirsty, but it's slim pickings in your booze stash? You've got a dusty bottle of whiskey your co-worker gave you for Christmas years ago that you do a shot of only on special occasions. Maybe you bought way too much vodka to get you through the dumpster fire that was 2020. (You're not alone if you turned to alcohol to get you through the pandemic lockdowns, civil unrest, and the attempted upheaval of the federal government. In a February 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association, one in four adults in the United States said they drank more in 2020 to deal with stress.) In the fridge, there's a half bottle of wine from last week's brunch and a couple of bottles of beer with the caps jammed back on.
DRINKS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating World Chocolate Day With A Comeback Flavor

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner, and we know the perfect way to celebrate: chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. To commemorate this special day of the year, why not spend July 7 whipping up a dessert recipe that's perfect for chocolate lovers? Whether you opt for a scrumptious batch of chocolate chip cookies, a classic chocolate cake, an easy two-ingredient chocolate mousse, or all of the above, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no such thing as too much chocolate — right? While there are plenty of myths about chocolate you can stop believing, Science Focus notes that this sweet snack is known to possess small amounts of "mood-lifting chemicals," like phenylethylamine and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, which contributes to increased happiness levels.
RESTAURANTS
UPI News

BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is sharing more details about his forthcoming solo album. The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a track list video for the album, Jack in the Box, on Thursday. Jack in the Box will feature...
WORLD
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy