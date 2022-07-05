The Time Paris Hilton Tried To Use In-N-Out To Get Out Of Trouble

Feeling a little thirsty, but it's slim pickings in your booze stash? You've got a dusty bottle of whiskey your co-worker gave you for Christmas years ago that you do a shot of only on special occasions. Maybe you bought way too much vodka to get you through the dumpster fire that was 2020. (You're not alone if you turned to alcohol to get you through the pandemic lockdowns, civil unrest, and the attempted upheaval of the federal government. In a February 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association, one in four adults in the United States said they drank more in 2020 to deal with stress.) In the fridge, there's a half bottle of wine from last week's brunch and a couple of bottles of beer with the caps jammed back on.

