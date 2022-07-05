ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay Area crews work to contain multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area firefighters are watching out for flare-ups from the dozens of fires believed to be caused by illegal fireworks. A grass fire in Brentwood was just one blaze likely caused by fireworks. It started just before...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation order issued as firefighters battle wildfire in Cordelia

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Firefighters were battling a four alarm brush fire in Solano County on Tuesday, prompting residents in the area to evacuate. The fire broke out in the area of Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road in the Nelson Hill neighborhood near Fairfield. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Fireworks Damage Santa Rosa Muffler Shop

The roof of a Santa Rosa muffler shop was damaged by fireworks. On Monday night, Santa Rosa fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler shop on Santa Rosa Avenue. Fire fighters attacked the fire from the outside while working to enter the building. The fire was contained to the roof and did not enter the attic or interior of the building. It was determined that the fire started due to the illegal use of fireworks. Several spent boxes of large mortar style fireworks were located directly behind the building in a parking lot. The boxes were within a few feet of the structure. All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. Damage is estimated to be $20,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Boat Collision on San Francisco Bay

A deadly boat collision involving two pleasure craft was reported near Angel Island on the San Francisco Bay on June 30. The accident was reported by a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard when a 25-foot Center Console motor boat and sailboat crashed together, causing the pleasure craft to start spinning from the impact. The report of the collision was received by the Coast Guard around 2:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

8 arrests made in Bay Area caviar black market investigation

For the past few years, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have been investigating California's caviar black market. Now, the investigation is coming to a close with eight arrests, according to the East Bay Times. Authorities say suspects have been illegally fishing sturgeon — the only species that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Bay Area couple opens up about surviving I-580 shooting as bullet 'went right past' their faces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on Interstate 580, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it. It happened on a normal Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them. A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12 San Francisco officers injured responding to fire, large crowd

SAN FRANCISCO - A dozen San Francisco police officers reported minor injuries Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission District, according to the police department. Police arrived at the fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 12:39...
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bystanders help rescue unconscious surfer off Point Reyes

POINT REYES, Calif. - Emergency crews along with the quick action of bystanders helped rescue a person from a near drowning incident off Point Reyes in Marin County on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit along with multiple agencies responded to...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old injured in Brentwood Amtrak crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an Amtrak train crash near Brentwood that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died last Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa firefighters blame overnight fires on illegal fireworks

ANTIOCH, Cali. - The dry hills of the East Bay plus gusts of wind equals a problematic spark from fireworks. That is how Contra Costa County firefighters spent Saturday night. "We had about two and a half acre grass fire over here," said Battalion Fire Chief Scott Valencia, speaking of a fire in Antioch. "Along with several fires that came in at the same time from Bay Pointe to Antioch."

