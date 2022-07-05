Bay Area crews work to contain multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

The roof of a Santa Rosa muffler shop was damaged by fireworks. On Monday night, Santa Rosa fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler shop on Santa Rosa Avenue. Fire fighters attacked the fire from the outside while working to enter the building. The fire was contained to the roof and did not enter the attic or interior of the building. It was determined that the fire started due to the illegal use of fireworks. Several spent boxes of large mortar style fireworks were located directly behind the building in a parking lot. The boxes were within a few feet of the structure. All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. Damage is estimated to be $20,000.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO