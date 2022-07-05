ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has drawn up a plan that would allow it to aid struggling energy companies more easily — a move that comes amid efforts to shore up Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas.

The plan, approved Tuesday by the Cabinet but still requiring parliamentary approval, aims to give the government new and more flexible tools to tackle a potential shortage of gas and prevent market chaos as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine rise.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy and climate minister and responsible for energy, said Germany must prepare for a possible escalation of problems on the gas market.

"This is about doing everything to maintain basic supplies next winter and keeping energy markets running as long as possible, despite high prices and growing risks," Habeck said in a statement. The new proposal includes rules similar to those under which the government took a stake in airline Lufthansa as part of efforts to stabilize it in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia's Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices. "Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens," it said.

Uniper said it was “examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured” and was discussing “possible stabilization measures” with the German government. It added that “a number of instruments” could be considered for that. The government hasn't yet detailed how it might help Uniper.

On June 23, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe's biggest economy faces a crisis and storage targets for the winter are at risk after Russia reduced deliveries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Energy Company#Russian#Cabinet#Lufthansa
International Business Times

Oil Prices Ease On Recession Fears, Headed For 3rd Weekly Loss

Oil prices eased on Friday as lingering fears of a recession demand weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.2%, at $108.83 a barrel by 0428 GMT, giving up earlier gains of over $1. WTI...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The best way to lower oil and gas prices

President Biden is taking baby steps in his effort to lower oil and gasoline prices: Calling for a gas-tax holiday that will probably never happen. Sending “stern messages” to U.S. oil and gas producers. Releasing oil from the strategic reserve. Browbeating Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. At...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
PBS NewsHour

Fears of a natural gas emergency stalk Europe

It’s not a summer heat wave that’s making European leaders and businesses sweat. It’s fear that Russia’s manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner if Russia suddenly cuts off the gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Oil Industry Sees Ongoing Leasing Pause in New Biden Gulf Plan

Interior’s proposal gives agency flexibility to halt leasing. A “de facto moratorium” on offshore oil and gas leasing is taking hold over the next several months while the Biden administration considers its options for a proposed five-year leasing plan for the Gulf of Mexico, an oil and gas industry attorney said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

German lawmakers back plan to expand renewable energy

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Thursday approved a major package of reforms aimed at boosting the production of renewable power, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the country has for too long relied on energy supplies from Russia. The government unveiled its 600-page “Easter package” in April, less than two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated the simmering energy crisis between Moscow and western European neighbors, many of which were buyers of Russian fossil fuels. Germany has sharply reduced its energy imports from Russia in recent months. The government aims to end the purchase of Russian coal and oil this year, and of natural gas by 2024. Scholz said late Wednesday that the war was another reason for Europe’s biggest economy to double down on its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Energy: Oil prices wreak economic havoc worldwide

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A graphic designer in San Francisco is cutting back on dining out. A motorcycle taxi driver in Vietnam turns off his ride-hailing app rather than burn fuel during rush hour. A retiree in Germany says he is ready to give up his car. Around the world, consumers are feeling the sting from soaring gas prices, said Daniel Niemann in The Associated Press. For the first time, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was over $5 last week, and it's worse in much of the world: a gallon would cost you more than $10 in Hong Kong, $7.50 in Germany, and $8 in France. Gasoline has been "a key driver of inflation," and it's already changing spending habits. Much of the blame has been pinned on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which "jolted energy markets that were already facing tight supplies."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Tuesday Tumble As Supply Concerns Return

Oil prices rose as much as nearly 3% on Wednesday before paring some gains as investors piled back into the market after a heavy rout in the previous session, with supply concerns returning to the fore even as worries about a global recession linger. Brent crude futures rose as much...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Norwegian Oil and Gas Output Falls as Workers Begin Strike

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay on Tuesday, the first day of planned industrial action that could cut the country's gas exports by almost 60% and exacerbate supply shortages in the wake of the Ukraine war. By Saturday, daily gas exports would be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S&P revises state-owned Mexican oil firm Pemex's outlook to stable

July 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings revised on Wednesday the outlook for Mexico's state-oil firm Pemex to stable from negative, after it reviewed Mexico's long-term outlook. According to the rating agency, high crude oil prices are improving Pemex's credit metrics, although the company's weak liquidity continues to affect its assessment of its stand-alone credit profile.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy