It’s a concerning fact that some people are still only now understanding the urgency of the climate crisis. Over the past few years awareness has grown, with credit going to the likes of David Attenborough’s documentaries, the activism of Greta Thunberg and millions of young people protesting in the streets as part of the climate strikes. At the same time, an increasing number of people, communities and wildlife have been struck by the negative effects of our altering climate – from extreme flooding to heatwaves. In 2022, the climate emergency is inescapable, and being felt everywhere.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO