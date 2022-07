A Delaware County winery has made a top 25 list for producing and selling the most gallons of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for pennlive.com. Chaddsford Winery at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford came in 16th in wine production in 2019, the latest year figures were available, producing 33,082 gallons. It came in 12th in the number of gallons sold, at 36,690 gallons sold in 2020.

