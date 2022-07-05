Canzona Women’s Ensemble announces auditions

Auditions to be held Aug. 11 and 13

– The Canzona Women’s Ensemble has announced auditions for its 2022-2023 season to be held on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in San Luis Obispo, and Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in Pismo Beach.

The non-profit is a selective auditioned ensemble that includes 24-28 women from around the county. Its mission is to further love and appreciation for women’s choral literature, to expand this literature by commissioning original pieces, and to present the music with consistent excellence. Experienced female choral singers who would like to be considered for the group should email a resume to Cricket Handler.

Qualified applicants will be assigned an audition time (please specify date preferred). Singers should be prepared to perform a solo song and do some vocalizing and sight-reading.

About Canzona Women’s Ensemble

Canzona, San Luis Obispo County’s all-women’s choral ensemble, performs two concerts per season, one in the fall and one in the spring. The ensemble collaborates with many other artists on the Central Coast, including poets, composers, dancers, and musicians of all ages, bringing the power and beauty of women’s choral repertoire to the community. Canzona was conceived and brought to life by artistic directors and co-conductors Cricket Handler and Jill Anderson in the summer of 2009.