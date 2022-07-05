ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, GA

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in metro Atlanta under recall for listeria concerns

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TggSR_0gVAd8Ao00
A&M Farms Initiates a Recall Of Specific Little Bear Brand Whole Vidalia Onions

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Georgia are under a voluntary recall after the company reported listeria concerns.

A&M Farms in Lyons, Georgia confirmed internal testing detected Listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” said Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Publix confirmed the onions were sold at stores in Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and Walton counties. They were also sold at stores throughout the state of Florida.

The grocery chain said the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. Customers can identify the recalled Vidalia Onions by the purchase location PLU 4159 and Little Bear brand on the sticker.

No other onions are included in this recall notice at this time. No illnesses have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration says if you have the recalled product, throw it out or return it to where you purchased it for a refund. Anyone who has additional questions about the recall can reach out to 912-585-2058.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Fairburn: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Fairburn, Georgia

Fairburn, a small town with a population just under 13,000 and close proximity to major metropolitan areas like Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, is an excellent example of a promising little town. Mode of Transport. The MARTA bus 180 departs at the College Park station and travels towards Fairburn and...
FAIRBURN, GA
11Alive

1 dead in shooting outside Publix in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in the parking lot of a Publix in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, police said. It happened around noon at the Emory Commons shopping center, off North Decatur Road about a mile from Emory University, where officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. They said he may have been inside a vehicle.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak. The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross. IT appeared to be in an area where construction was going on. Officials said a two-inch line was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, GA
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
City
Oconee, GA
City
Vidalia, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
City
Jackson, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WMAZ

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Georgia hospital scored the highest.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Vidalia Onions#Little Bear
CBS 46

National Fried Chicken Day with How Crispy Express

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - How Crispy Express appeared on CBS46 on National Fried Chicken Day to show off their offerings. Will Silbernagel and Greg Best brought their sandwiches, which are made with chicken thigh (dark) meat. The restaurant is located on Georgia Avenue in the Summerhill area.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
WSB Radio

America’s Stonehenge: What were the Georgia Guidestones?

ATLANTA — The Georgia Guidestones, dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” was probably one of Georgia’s strangest attractions. On June 6, the controversial monument was demolished after a bomb destroyed one of its four granite panels. According to WSB-TV, the stone structure located in Elbert County 90 miles...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy