Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in metro Atlanta under recall for listeria concerns

A&M Farms Initiates a Recall Of Specific Little Bear Brand Whole Vidalia Onions

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Georgia are under a voluntary recall after the company reported listeria concerns.

A&M Farms in Lyons, Georgia confirmed internal testing detected Listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” said Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Publix confirmed the onions were sold at stores in Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and Walton counties. They were also sold at stores throughout the state of Florida.

The grocery chain said the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. Customers can identify the recalled Vidalia Onions by the purchase location PLU 4159 and Little Bear brand on the sticker.

No other onions are included in this recall notice at this time. No illnesses have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration says if you have the recalled product, throw it out or return it to where you purchased it for a refund. Anyone who has additional questions about the recall can reach out to 912-585-2058.

