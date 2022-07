Missing 18 y.o. Jason G. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a missing 18-year-old and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Police said Jason Giersch, 18, went missing on Monday, July 4. He was last seen at 515 Page Ave NE, wearing a white shirt, red pants and driving a gray Honda CRV.

If anyone has seen Mr. Giersch or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact investigators at 404-546-4235.

