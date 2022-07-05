Ethereum Classic Declines; Will ETC Go Below March 2021 Levels?

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin accepted for payment by food delivery company Uber Eats. Both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities are celebrating a new use case for their beloved crypto adoption as Uber Eats, a well-known food delivery service, accepts meme coins as a means of payment via BitPay. According to a blog post by BitPay, since Uber Eats does not yet accept direct cryptocurrency payments, this method of payment is exclusive to BitPay gift cards and BitPay cards. In addition to this, Panini America, a company that specializes in sports collectibles, has announced the upcoming launch of its crypto wallet that will support cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and others in conjunction with BitPay. At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.000010 and DOGE at $0.067, per CoinMarketCap.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO