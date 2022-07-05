Young sworn in as Vermont’s 1st female attorney general
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
2 days ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officially has a new attorney general and she is the first woman to hold the post. Before a standing-room-only crowd at the Statehouse, surrounded by family members, current and former colleagues and...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposition 5, a measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the Vermont Constitution, is officially on the November ballot. The measure, which has been in the works for several years, received final approval in the Legislature this year and was signed by Governor Phil Scott.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Vermont in 2022. Description: Prohibits slavery and indentured servitude in state constitution. Description: Provides a state constitutional right to personal reproductive autonomy.
Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
Jeremy Hansen, a computer science professor at Norwich University, the founder and former chair of CVFiber and the former vice chair of the Berlin Select Board has announced his candidacy for the state Senate district serving Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe. “My three central campaign themes are housing, universal...
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons. Corrections officials say the staffing situation at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury got so bad at one during the pandemic, the security of the facility was almost compromised. That was until they switched over to a new schedule.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.
Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted drug dealer will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Rutland. Robert Rideout, 59, was accused of planning to deal 500 grams or more of cocaine. He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced Wednesday. Under a plea agreement,...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Renting is typically seen as a ladder to homeownership and personal wealth, but a minuscule supply of apartments and fast-rising prices in Vermont has stranded many renters in a limbo of subsistence and uncertainty while raising the risk of homelessness for countless others at lower rungs of the pay scale.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have filed charges against Walgreens over allegations that many of the chain’s stores have created unsafe work environments for both pharmacists and patients. The charges brought last month by Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation cite 70 different violations at 32 locations and ask...
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit regarding health care reform transparency. State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued OneCare Vermont over access to its payroll data. He said the organization violated its contract with the state. OneCare called it an overreach. OneCare is the core of...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is accepting grant applications for the Municipal Park and Ride Program. The program funds improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. The goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road with only one person, which then reduces pollutants and traffic. VTrans...
Happy 246th birthday, America! Here are some fun facts about the Fourth of July. Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US. The woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist from Vermont has been returned to the United States. Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say the COVID hospitalizations are trending upward again although the statewide community levels remain “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country. After several...
The move comes as the department deals with a vacancy rate of nearly 30% among frontline worker positions across the state’s six prisons.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections commissioner calls for longer shifts and 60-hour work weeks; union leader slams plan.
