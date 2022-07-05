ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today through Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be an active severe weather day as a moist and...

More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With increasing moisture in the atmosphere and a couple of weak upper level disturbances, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon and evening. Because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, hence a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area until midnight.
Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe weather is likely over the next couple of days. Sunday looks to be the highest risk with temperatures in the 90s and a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. Monday we could also see thunderstorms in the evening hours.
July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Hayward, or 11 miles south of Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hart Ranch around 325 PM MDT. Hermosa around 335 PM MDT. Folsom around 410 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota South central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 829 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Faith, Plainview, Marcus, Howes, Red Scaffold, Opal and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
National Parks in South Dakota create “a huge impact on Western South Dakota”

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - National Parks across the United States bring significant economic benefit. According to the National Park Service, In 2021 $42.5 billion was generated because of park tourism, and in South Dakota, that benefit totaled around $301 million. “Wind Cave National Park supports a little...
Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined total evaluation of 34 point 4 million. Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator with Rapid City says as records continue to climb in an upward direction, he is confident that things will remain the same for the near future.
Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
11 Rapid City Airbnbs To Experience the Best of South Dakota

The gateway to the Badlands National Park, Black Hills, and Mount Rushmore, Rapid City is a destination to add to the top of your travel agenda. Rapid Creek bisects the “City of Presidents” which is teeming with restaurants, parks, and cultural attractions. Lodgings sway from swanky downtown lofts to remote cabins. Cast your eyes over our pick of top-rated Rapid City Airbnb vacation rentals.
Grass fire Sunday evening on Skyline Drive prompts quick response

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Around 7 p.m., smoke was seen coming off of Skyline Drive, prompting a quick response from the Rapid City Fire Department and other entities. The grass fire was located on the west side of Skyline Drive, near the intersection of Flormann Street. Smoke has since...
Man rescued after horse riding accident in Custer State Park

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon. The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s another year with fireworks in Rapid City. The show is in the middle of being prepared for the big event on July 4, at dusk around 9:30. A fireworks show like the one in Rapid City doesn’t happen overnight. It takes thousands of pounds of fireworks and a three-person team to get the show rolling.
Rapid City Police Department release names in Independence Day murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The Rapid City Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim of Monday night’s drowning. The RCPD says the incident happened around 7 p.m. in Memorial Park pond while people were getting set to hear a patriotic concert and watch fireworks. One man held another man under water.
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing and injured 16-year-old. According to the Rapid City Police Department, Darrius Left Hand Bull was last seen leaving 353 Fairmont Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday in the maroon SUV, pictured below.
UPDATE: Victim in Memorial Park drowning incident dies

UPDATE (8:12 p.m.): The RCPD has reported that the drowning victim has died. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Shortly before 7 p.m., the Rapid City Police Department, and Rapid City Fire and medical units, responded to reports of a man holding another man down in the water at Memorial Park.
NOW hosts Rapid City’s Outrage for Roe march and rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) has partnered with other organizations to protest South Dakota’s immediate criminalization of abortions. NOW, SD has partnered with the ACLU SD and Planned Parenthood SD to organize ‘Outrage for Roe,’ a...
Further helping those in need, Black Hills Works gets a $10,000 grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Works Foundation is an organization that continues to help the Black Hills community in all kinds of different ways, and at the root of a lot of it is getting from point A to B. Carrie Moser, who’s with Black Hills Works, says that’s something this grant will take to the next level.
