(Kitco News) If Bitcoin were to become a global monetary standard, it would be an "absolute economic catastrophe," said Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody. The world's largest cryptocurrency is by default considered a deflationary asset in the digital space. What this means in the crypto world is that its supply is finite — set at 21 million tokens ever to be minted — and as investors buy and hold Bitcoin, the supply is reduced, and prices increase.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO