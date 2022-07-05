ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Finn Carr Is the New Rocco on GENERAL HOSPITAL

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t be confused — that’s Finn Carr as the new Rocco on GENERAL HOSPITAL! Lulu and Dante’s son got another new look when the role was recast and according to Soap Opera Digest‘s recent issue, Carr is scheduled to make his daytime debut in the episode airing on Tuesday, July...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Soap Opera Digest#Minds#Fuller House#Alexa Katie#Gh
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Just Dropped a Bombshell That Could Reunite Sami and EJ — Unless [Spoiler] Plays Dirty!

Suddenly, the truth about Sami’s kidnapping isn’t the biggest secret on the canvas!. Evan wasn’t the only one shocked when Orpheus closed out the June 28 episode of Days of Our Lives by pronouncing that his son was the true father of Jan’s baby. You know, the one that she and Shawn supposedly conceived with an assist from the devil. The one that drove a wedge between Belle and her husband even as it pushed her directly into EJ’s arms.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Marci Miller Explains Why She Left DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Fans were stunned when Abigail was killed and wondered why Marci Miller left DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Well, the soap’s headwriter has explained why they chose to kill off the legacy character, and now Miller shares her side of the story. “I like to do other things,” she admitted...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Willow’s Pregnancy Was No Surprise on General Hospital — and All the Stories Need to Kick It Into High Gear

It was another shorter week on General Hospital, and next week’s holiday will give us a second four-day week in a row. Willow’s storyline is turning out to be exactly what everyone expected and then some, and Carly is slowly losing everything except her family. The show really needs to move these stories along though as they are crawling at a snail’s pace!
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Is Ashland Leaving Young & Restless?! Plus, What’s Next For Adam

Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/5/22: Sonny Wants Answers!

Things are heating up in these new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brook Lynn has news for Chase, Cameron wants to come clean with Josslyn, Esme corners Spencer, Carly tries to avoid Sonny, Drew has a proposition for Nina, and Sonny demands the truth from Spinelli!. Chase has been feeling down ever...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Drops What May Well Be the Most Glamtastic Photo Dump of All Time

A celebration like no other with near and dear castmates and friends. The excitement of the Daytime Emmy Awards is winding down for many but for those who won big, the celebration will likely be going on for quite some time. As fans know by now, General Hospital took home a ton of awards, including Outstanding Drama, and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) shared a photo dump to highlight the night.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Patrick Gibbons Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL

They grow up so fast! Viewers might not even recognize Patrick Gibbons when he reprises his role of Wyatt on GENERAL HOSPITAL. The young actor, who played little Sam Manning on ONE LIFE TO LIVE from 2010-12 and again on the short-lived online revival in 2013, is now a full-fledged teenager! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their newest issue that Gibbons is slated to make another appearance during the week of June 13.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy