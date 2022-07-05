Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
