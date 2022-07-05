ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

By Stacker
Eastern Progress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the...

www.easternprogress.com

wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
kychamberbottomline.com

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
2022 Election Expert

Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wnky.com

Local radio personalities featured in Kentucky Living

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Two of our local radio personalities are featured in this month’s issue of Kentucky Living!. Tony Rose hosts the Tony Rose Morning Show on D93, Bowling Green’s Classic Rock. He’s been in radio for nearly 20 years, covering monumental stories like the December tornadoes and raising thousands of dollars for the non-profit Stuff The Bus.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
linknky.com

More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE

