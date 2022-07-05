Roanoke man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery

SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — A Roanoke man won a $250,555 jackpot from the Virginia Lottery.

On June 10, Dwayne Saunders, cashed out a quarter of a million dollars with his winning numbers 4-10-17-29-30 in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. The odds of winning the game are 1 in 749,398.

He bought his ticket at a Food Lion in Salem, Virginia. He used a feature where the numbers on his ticket were randomly selected by a computer.

For Saunders, the winnings come at a handy time as he is hoping to retire within the next few years.

Dwayne Saunders (Photo courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

