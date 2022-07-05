ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan responds to Highland Park mass shooting “I’m sick to my stomach”

By Danielle Long
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to express her frustration about the mass shooting that occurred at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade...

