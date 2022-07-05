ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Rox Lose High Scoring Affair to Express

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rox lost 9-8 on the 4th of July at the Eau Claire Express. The Express scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning before St. Cloud took the lead at 8-7 with a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earned Run#Baseball#Sports#The Eau Claire Express#The Express
