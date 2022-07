While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO