SEATTLE — The jury has reached a decision in the inquest regarding the death of Charleena Lyles in 2017. On Wednesday, the jury decided Officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew had no reasonable alternative to the use of deadly force against Lyles. They also decided that a taser would not have been a reasonably effective method to counter the threat to officers posed by Lyles.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO