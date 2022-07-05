ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman identified in fatal Holladay crash, car severed by truck

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her car was severed in a fatal Holladay crash early Tuesday morning.

The Unified Police Department has identified the victim as 74-year-old Linda Shelton Beeman of Millcreek.

UPD says the crash happened near 4500 South on Highland Drive around 4:40 a.m. A large Coca-Cola semi-truck can be seen blocking the roadway.

Authorities say the collision happened Beeman’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Highland Drive as a large truck was exiting a parking lot. As the truck turned left, UPD says Beeman’s car collided with the truck, going underneath the truck’s trailer and severing the top portion of her vehicle.

Authorities say Beeman was traveling at high speeds before the collision and the impact tore off the roof of the woman’s vehicle, killing the woman on impact.

Lanes in both directions from 4500 S to 4800 S were blocked near the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area at the time, but all roads have now reopened to traffic.

“Our condolences to her family and friends,” says UPD.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

