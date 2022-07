I knew Slatt Zy was destined for greatness when I met him briefly at Rolling loud last year. Representing Tennessee hard, Slatt Zy has been putting on for his city for years. He was once serving burgers and fries to get by, but eventually quit to chase his true passion, music. The 19 year old grew up in a family with 11 other brothers and sisters, but even in the busy household, he found time and space to make music.

3 DAYS AGO