As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, trade rumors and speculation have started to ramp up. Now that Brock Boeser has been re-signed, the J.T. Miller trade train has increased its speed to dangerous levels. Will the Vancouver Canucks decide to trade him before the first round ends on July 7, or wait until they are deeper into the offseason? We will have an answer to that question in just a couple of days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO