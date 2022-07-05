Crash on I-55 leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police report that a man died early Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. on July 4 southbound I-55 to US-67C where 29-year-old Scott J. Drennen was struck by a driver. Drennen was walking on the left shoulder of the ramp from southbound I-55 to I-270 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the left shoulder, hitting Drennen.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

