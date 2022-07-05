ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Crash on I-55 leaves man dead

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cspb5_0gVAVE1Z00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police report that a man died early Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. on July 4 southbound I-55 to US-67C where 29-year-old Scott J. Drennen was struck by a driver. Drennen was walking on the left shoulder of the ramp from southbound I-55 to I-270 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the left shoulder, hitting Drennen.

Top Story: Page comments on sex tape and Harris resignation

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

8-month-old killed in wrong-way crash in the Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Detectives with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver. The accident happened Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp to southbound I-255 at State Street in East St. Louis. A mother and father were...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

WATCH: Firework thrown at South County home

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home. A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.
AFFTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Police identify St. Louis County man killed in house fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim of a deadly Friday night house fire in Castle Point, Missouri. Police said the fire was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on July 1 at a home on the 10000 block of Count Drive. Officers and firefighters arrived at the home to find it partially engulfed in flames.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
FOX 2

St. Louis woman injured in Sea-Doo crash at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis woman suffered moderate injuries Sunday when a Sea-Doo crashed into her Sea-Doo. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Erica Dicresce, 38, was driving a Sea-Doo with a 13-year-old at about 6:30 p.m. The 13-year-old suffered minor injuries. The Sea-Doo that crashed into Dicresce and the 13-year-old was driven by […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight. The crash happened on Interstate 55 near Lindbergh just before midnight. Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver of the car hit Scott Drennen, 29, who was walking on the shoulder of the interstate at the time.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Man charged in teen’s overdose death in Arnold

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Federal prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a teen’s recent overdose death in Arnold. William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis County, was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance in the case. According to court documents, Martin reportedly...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

Ballwin woman dies after her brother hit her multiple times, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged after police said he hit his sister multiple times, which resulted in her death. On Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a 911 call where Anthony Sokolich asked for an ambulance for his sister. He said she was unresponsive after he hit her multiple times, according to the probable cause statement.
BALLWIN, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

NB I-170 reopen after crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash closed a portion of Interstate 170 in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Scudder before 3 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash, but at this time they are unsure if anyone was injured.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy