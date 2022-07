Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Most of us know the drill. There's a national tragedy that directly impacts Black people. Or immigrants. Women. People who identify as LGBTQ+. Asian-Americans. Fill-in-the-blank ethnic or minority group. The event is covered by media outlets across the country, and social media timelines fill up with hot takes and strong opinions. Then one by one, the companies where we spend our money and that employ us release carefully crafted statements reassuring employees and consumers that they're thinking of us and on our side.

