Disclaimer: this is not an opinion piece and the article only contains facts without any opinions; and yet, Newsbreak demanded I added the opinion label in the title. The news about Supreme Court overturningRoe v. Wade, the 1973 law granting women access to abortions, has struck like lightning. Some states have already imposed strict or even total bans on abortions, and 26 are expected to do so. These are dark times for the United States.

