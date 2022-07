A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade today has killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to local police. Law enforcement also says the shooter likely fired from a rooftop. He remains at large. The violence happened in Highland Park, Ill. That's a suburb of Chicago. Miles Zaremski was at the parade, and he joins us now. Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with us.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO