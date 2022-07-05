ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Lobster and plenty of seafood returns to a popular Birmingham eatery menu

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xr5o3_0gVAUugw00

Lobster season is here, and loads of Maine lobster and other East Coast seafood are headed to downtown Birmingham. Starting Wednesday, Hazel's is rolling out its popular Lobster Pound menu.

The owners, Beth Hussey and chef Emmele Herrold, note that dining on lobster at Hazel's is a casual affair.

“You can go out to Lobster Pound in your lounge clothes,” Herrold said in a news release. “It does not have to feel like a fussy seafood place. You can order fresh lobster and make it an experience.”

In 2019, the seafood spot began offering hot and cold lobster rolls and lobster dinners — but for only a limited time. The event became so popular it was extended.

“Lobster Pound gave us our direction as a restaurant,” Herrold said. “The lobster roll is what started it all.”

The owners have steadily transformed the restaurant's menu to one that is seafood-focused. It changes seasonally based on the availability of coastal U.S. seafood.

Hazel's Lobster Pound menu will also include Maine favorites like lobster boils, bisque, crab cake sandwiches, clam chowder and blueberry pie.

Hazel's is at 1 Peabody St, in Birmingham. 248-671-1714 or eatathazels.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

New restaurant Alpino coming to former Lady of the House space this winter

Detroit native David Richter is opening a new “wine-inspired regional restaurant” called Alpino in the Corktown space where esteemed restaurant Lady of the House was located. The plan is to open Alpino this winter with a European country farmhouse-inspired design inside the 3,200-square-foot destination, which has stood at...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Birmingham, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Birmingham, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Smoke Ring BBQ

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re testing out some savory goodness from Smoke Ring BBQ: A barbecue food truck that specializes in smoking meats and serving the perfect sides and sauces. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Smoke Ring BBQ is...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

First Royal Oak Taco Fest draws 60,000 people

It turns out that tacos and Royal Oak for the Fourth of July go together as well as the holiday’s traditional hot dog and a bun. The first Royal Oak Taco Fest from Friday through Monday drew an estimated 60,000 people to the downtown. “For a first-year event, it...
ROYAL OAK, MI
visitdetroit.com

Check Out Detroit’s Most Artistic Alley, The Belt

It’s located between Broadway and Library St. and connects Gratiot Ave. to Grand River, and the alley is filled with different artistic works from more than a dozen different artists. You can spend hours drinking, eating, and looking at the art in and around The Belt, so if you’re...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Lobster Rolls#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Detroit Free Press#The Free Press
ClickOnDetroit.com

The story of how Aretha Franklin changed this restaurant’s fried chicken recipe

If you’ve been to Eastern Market, then chances are you know of Bert’s Warehouse. The restaurant and music joint is well known for cooking up ribs and chicken during the summer on their large outdoor grills that wrap partially around the building. They have strong ties to Motown and the music scene in Detroit, including having several famous Detroiters as patrons.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Bounce into healthy living at The Mix Studios, one of few Michigan spots offering trampoline rebounding

Adding trampolines to "the mix" could give people who work out a more fun and motivating way to exercise. The Mix Fitness Studios in Ypsilanti is a workout gym that is one of only a handful of places in Michigan offering trampoline rebounding, an up-and-coming exercise that consists of clients using tiny trampolines to bounce through their routine.  ...
YPSILANTI, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Farmington Founders Festival returning to downtown Farmington, July 14-16

Returning for its 58th celebration of summer, the Farmington Founders Festival presented by Meijer will return to Downtown Farmington July 14-16! To kick off the event, festival organizors will host a soft open of the beer tent and food court on July 14 at 5:00 pm. Friday, July 15, the festival will officially begin at 10:00 am with events, including the Crafters Market, Beer Tent with live music, Farmington Fido Fest, Touch A Truck. This year, the festival will feature several new activities, including a kids foam party, mobile gaming trailer, and axe throwing.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Petty Cash to open Thursday on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is bustling and becoming quite the avenue of restaurants, with another eatery opening this week amid the areas growing culinary scene. New spot Petty Cash will open Thursday on Livernois in the Green Acres neighborhood area. Its menu is described as "soulful upscale and approachable" according to a news release announcing...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inyerself

Pitch Black Darkness of Our New Neighborhood!

I grew up in a neighborhood with numerous street lights aligning the street. I remember it well because our parents always told us to be home when the street lights came on. If a street light didn’t work, it became a hot topic within the neighborhood, and the community would band together to get the city to repair it.
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 7/7 to 7/10

July 7 – 9 Craig Robinson, Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. The hilarious Craig Robinson, a Second City veteran best known from hits like The Office and movies like Hot Tub Time Machine, is touring with his new stand-up special, Early Show. Performances are Thursday, July 7 at 7:30, Friday, July at 7:15 pm and 9:45, and Saturday July 9 at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm. The show is expected to sell out so get your tickets here!
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Art Festival coming to Farmington Hills this weekend

Yeti Fest Art Day, the Bigfoot and Sasquatch Soiree, will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blackbox Theater at the Farmington Hills Community Center at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road. The free first-time event features yeti-inspired arts and crafts from eight artists,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
manisteenews.com

6 great Michigan day trips to get out of the house

As the restrictions brought about by the pandemic are slowly letting up, concerts, theaters, movies, and festivals have started back up. We put together a list of day trips of indoor and outdoor activities in Michigan. They include walking, sightseeing, hiking, biking, running, and many more. Michigan is one of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit Riverwalk becoming Michigan destination

Detroit — With the eastern part of the Detroit Riverwalk nearly done, its developer is casting its eyes westward. Work on the western section broke ground in May. What once was a mishmash of gravel piles and abandoned buildings is now a place for 5K races and playground dates.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Taste Kitchen’s menu showcases fresh, seasonal dishes

ANN ARBOR, MI —Taste Kitchen is a chef-owned Ann Arbor restaurant that prides itself on its small menu that uses fresh and local ingredients. Owner and chef Danny Van selects menu items based on which ingredients are in season and the freshness of products. Alex Carlucci, general manager, said the menu usually has about eight to 12 appetizers and six to 10 main courses. Certain dishes, like scallops, can usually always be found.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy