Columbus, OH

What's Happening at Eastland-Fairfield: Those who protect our freedom deserving of honors

By Kimberly Pietsch Miller
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
The dog days of summer have arrived.

For many of us, July brings back childhood memories of water balloon fights or hanging out by the pool, popsicles, writing our names in the air with sparklers on the Fourth of July and cookouts with friends and family, complete only with a large bowl of watermelon or dirt pudding – or both!

As children, we probably had yet to grasp the true meaning of the holiday; the impact of our country’s independence on our lives today. One of the many ways we enjoy our freedom is through our career choices – a freedom we celebrate daily with our students who have chosen to attend a school such as Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

This is why from the second our students set foot on our campuses or in one of our satellite programs, we encourage them to find their next “E” – employment, enlistment, education or entrepreneurship. It is why we don’t take our jobs for granted or our responsibilities lightly. Each path is equally important, but this month we especially honor and thank those who have chosen to serve in the military.

Tyshiem Robinson, a student from Canal Winchester, is a recent graduate who starts basic training this month. Robinson excelled at Eastland-Fairfield thanks to our hands-on learning approach and the ability for him to bond with other students pursuing similar tracts. His decision to join the U.S. Navy was fueled by his sense that he could build the same type of camaraderie with fellow sailors, and the financial support the military provides so he can follow his dream of earning his master’s degree in occupational therapy after he completes his enlistment.

Another example is Justice Wills, who completed the criminal justice program and graduated from Canal Winchester this spring. Willis is planning to pursue a degree in forensic psychology at Wright State University while simultaneously serving in the National Guard.

Thanks to the skills we teach and develop in young people, our graduates’ “E” can evolve. Like it did for Landon Kidwell, a member of the class of 2021. After graduating from Eastland-Fairfield’s culinary arts program, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

We thank these students and many more like them for their bravery, which helps protect our freedom. After all, that’s why we exist; to enrich lives in a changing world.

So today and every day, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating our freedom to follow personal passions and pathways at a school such as Eastland-Fairfield.

I hope everyone had a great Independence Day!

Kimberly Pietsch Miller is the superintendent of Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

