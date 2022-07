Tether was the king of the stablecoins dominating almost 90% of the market. Its market share has now dropped to around half of that, which can only be good for crypto. Tether still has the largest market share of all the stablecoins, but it is now around 43%, according to CoinGecko. Glassnode reports that the USDT market share is a slightly higher 45% but still shows the same downward trend of its dominance.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO